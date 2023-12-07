Kepler’s hosts holiday party on December 10

Kepler’s annual holiday party will be held on Sunday, December 10, from 2:00–5:00 pm at the bookstore. Our holiday party is our way of thanking our loyal customers and supporters. Active Kepler’s members will receive an additional 10% off on all purchases (shipping excluded) made all day on December 10.

Kepler’s booksellers and buyers will be available to help you select the perfect books for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Community volunteers will be standing by to wrap your gifts while you enjoy a festive drink and sweets.

This year, Carey Jones and John McCarthy will be mixing cocktails in celebration of their latest book, Every Cocktail Has a Twist: Master 25 Classic Drinks and Craft More Than 200 Variations. Enjoy a timeless tipple with a twist (or other seasonal garnish) as you browse the shelves! RSVP so we’ll know how many beverages and goodies to get to keep our table heaped.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2022