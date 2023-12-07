The lights sparkle everywhere during Holidays at Filoli

We attended a media preview of Holidays at Filoli and InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most made a return trip to capture the dazzling display of lights, including the tunnel lights.

Here are more of Robb’s photos. Everywhere you look outdoors there are lights of one kind or another!

Some fun statistics: 3,600 strands of lights stretch more than 25 miles. 159,600 individual lights bulbs. 30 outdoor wreaths and 32 indoor wreaths. 16 live, outdoor Christmas trees and 14 indoor Christmas trees.

Get more information about Holidays at Filoli including December Santa visits, and buy tickets online.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023