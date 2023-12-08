Grand Chanukah Festival takes place in Portola Valley on December 10

The Village Chabad in Portola Valley will host its annual Grand Chanukah Festival on Sunday, December 10, at 3:00 pm in the field adjacent to the Portola Valley Town Center (765 Portola Road).

The Grand Menorah lighting will take place at 4:00 pm.

This year’s sponsors are Bianchini’s Market, Josh Rubin of Compass, Ladera Garden & Gifts, Lulu Jane Photography and The Village Doctor.

Photo from the 2022 Grand Chanukah Festival