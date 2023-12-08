Grand Chanukah Festival takes place in Portola Valley on December 10

by Linda Hubbard on December 8, 2023

The Village Chabad in Portola Valley will host its annual Grand Chanukah Festival on Sunday, December 10, at 3:00 pm in the field adjacent to the Portola Valley Town Center (765 Portola Road).

The Grand Menorah lighting will take place at 4:00 pm.

This year’s sponsors are Bianchini’s Market, Josh Rubin of Compass, Ladera Garden & Gifts, Lulu Jane Photography and The Village Doctor.

Photo from the 2022 Grand Chanukah Festival

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search