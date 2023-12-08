Kids make the most of Atherton Holiday Celebration

There was lots for young kids to do at yesterday’s Atherton Holiday Celebration held in and around the library.

There was cookie decorating hosted by Friends of the Atherton Library as well as ornament making and craft projects.

Santa was there to listen to Christmas wishes — and help Mayor Widmer light the tree on the library deck.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to capture the action.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023