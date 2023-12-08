Spotted: Toys for Tots collected by Rotary Club of Woodside / Portola Valley

by Contributed Content on December 8, 2023

Every year in early December the Rotary Club of Woodside / Portola Valley collects Toys for Tots from both Club members and “friends of Rotary”. This year  over 70 toys and cash were collected.

The Woodside Fire Department comes with their truck to pick up the toys at the Club’s meeting location at Independence Hall, Town of Woodside.

The Club also sent $12,000 to Maui Relief through the Rotary Club of Lahaina and $5,000 for its newest project in Lahaina (and around the US and world)  — Free Guitars for Kids.

