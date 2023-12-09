Author Ajuan Mance shares latest picture book on December 11

On Monday, December 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm meet Bay Area artist/author Dr. Ajuan Mance, returning to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) to share her latest picture book, What Do Brothas Do All Day?

Inspired by Richard Scarry’s classic What Do People Do All Day, Ajuan’s joyous portraits of Black men engaged in everyday life celebrate the deep roots and rich cultures of African American communities.

As the author notes in the book, “I first encountered Richard Scarry’s work in the early 1970s when I was about six years old. The world of adults, with its grocery lists, PTA meetings, shopping trips, and dinner parties, seemed both tantalizingly exotic and impossibly complex. Today, those same descriptors can be applied to the ways that many people of all ages perceive Black men.”

Ajuan will read from her new book, and share an activity.