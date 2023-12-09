Spotted: Heron on the lookout at Sharon pond

by Linda Hubbard on December 9, 2023

Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias spotted this Great White Heron on her morning walk around Sharon pond. We’re guessing he/she was looking for breakfast.

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023

Category:

One Comment

Chris MacIntosh December 09, 2023 at 5:29 pm

Lovely photo. This bird is usually known as Great Egret (the blue-gray edition is the Great Blue Heron, a close relative). The smaller Snowy Egret is also found here, usually along the Bay.

Add Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search