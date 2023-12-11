Chiropractor Sean McTaggart oversees Peak Performance in Menlo Park

You could say chiropractor Sean McTaggart, who owns Peak Performance in the Sharon Heights shopping center, came of age at the business — and you’d be correct.

“My dad went to high school with Dr. Bill Tarr, who started the business, and because I was active in a number of sports, I started seeing Dr. Bill weekly when I was 12,” Sean explains. “After the first adjustment, I knew that I wanted to be a chiropractor. When I was 18, he told me he’d wait for me — and eventually sell the business to me.”

After attending Sonoma State and getting a degree in kinesiology followed by Palmer College of Chiropractic, Sean joined the business and worked alongside Dr. Bill for about a year and a half. He now runs the business solo.

“This job is 1000% rewarding,” he says. “It’s the best job in the world because you get to help people.”

Like other small business owners, the COVID years were tough. On some days he’d only see a half dozen people.

“But I always knew we’d get through it. We didn’t close the office one day except our normal Sundays.

Much like he was helped when he was playing sports, Sean now works with teams from a number of local high school. “I started as a teen and want to return the favor to today’s teens,” he says.

In addition to chiropractor services, Peak Performance also offers massage and acupuncture, and there’s an adjacent cryotherapy service.

“We are an office that’s been around for 30 years and will hopefully be here for 30 more!”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023