Laurel students are rewarded for excellent bike etiquette

About once a month, Laurel Elementary Safe Routes to School parent-volunteers hide along heavily used bike routes. They are looking for Laurel students showing excellent bike etiquette: stopping at stop signs, using hand signals, having properly buckled helmets, etc.

When they see a student being a safe and responsible cyclist, the volunteers pop out and hand them a $5 gift certificate to Cold Stone Creamery. The kids love the recognition and the ice cream! The volunteers love knowing that they are encouraging the kids to be safe bikers.