Laurel students are rewarded for excellent bike etiquette

by Contributed Content on December 11, 2023

safe biking to school

safe cyclistAbout once a month, Laurel Elementary Safe Routes to School parent-volunteers hide along heavily used bike routes. They are looking for Laurel students showing excellent bike etiquette: stopping at stop signs, using hand signals, having properly buckled helmets, etc.

When they see a student being a safe and responsible cyclist, the volunteers pop out and hand them a $5 gift certificate to Cold Stone Creamery. The kids love the recognition and the ice cream! The volunteers love knowing that they are encouraging the kids to be safe bikers.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search