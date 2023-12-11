Planting a rain garden is topic of monthly garden talk on December 13

Rain gardens can play a critical role in urban stream restoration, and they can also enhance the beauty of your yard.

On Wednesday, December 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, the Menlo Park Library’s guest presenter from BAWSCA will give you tips on getting started with a successful rain garden, no matter the size of the space you have available. Register via Zoom.

The library’s online Garden Talk takes place on the first Wednesday of each month. The December event is being held on a special date.