Vietnamese is Global Language Storytime on December 14

On Thursday, December 14, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) for a special Vietnamese-language storytime just for children ages 5 and under with their grownups.

The Global Language Storytime features a different language each month. This time, the storytime team from ICAN will be sharing an hour of Vietnamese reading, dance, movement, arts and play.

Founded in 2000 by three Vietnamese refugees, the International Children Assistance Network is a (501)(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging, informing, and inspiring Vietnamese Americans to raise the next generation of caring leaders through humanitarian programs, culturally-responsive social programs, and community-based research.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.