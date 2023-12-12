2023 Taste of the Mountains wine walk is another success

by Linda Hubbard on December 12, 2023

On December 2,  the Taste of the Mountains wine walk was held in Menlo Park. Patrons enjoyed small, local boutique wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains poured in various designated tasting locations up and down Santa Cruz Avenue. Proceeds benefited the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation

“We sold 206 tickets and raised a total of $7,875 from the event,” reports MPAEF Executive Director Carrie Chen. “$5,875 was proceeds from the event, and $2,000 was generous sponsorship from our local business community.”

Photos by Alex Beltramo; Kings Mountain Vineyards at Intero, top; Aptos Vineyard at Cheeky Monkey, right (c) 2023

