MPCSD receives CSBA Golden Bell Award for English learner programs

Menlo Park City School District recently received a Golden Bell award for its work serving English Learner students. Golden Bells are statewide awards given annually by the California School Board Association (CSBA) to outstanding programs and governance practices of school boards in districts and county offices of education throughout California.

These awards honor the hard work and dedication of governing boards and district staff in creating innovative programs that improve student achievement and well-being in the state’s preK-12 public schools.

This year, MPCSD won for “Disrupting Predictable Outcomes,” MPCSD’s English Fluency Reclassification Program. About five percent of MPCSD’s total enrollment are English Learner (EL) students and too many of them were not being reclassified as English Proficient in a timely manner or were being referred for Special Education services primarily on the basis of their EL status. EL students who leave MPCSD without reclassification enter high school with limited access to A-G high school courses.

For nine years MPCSD has been a part of the Stanford-Sequoia K-12 Research Collaborative, a research-practice partnership between the Stanford Graduate School of Education and SUHSD and its K-8 feeder districts to focus on equity issues. MPCSD’s leadership in that collaboration led to the district’s improved reclassification process, which was the basis for the Golden Bell recognition.

“The work we are being recognized for is some of the most important work we do as a public school district: equity work,” said Superintendent Kristen Gracia.”This award exemplifies the commitment our teams have made to remove barriers for our English learners, ensuring that as a district we are continually examining and improving the systems and structures we have created to support the ongoing success of our students.”