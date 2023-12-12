Photo with Santa and holiday crafts set for December 16

The City of Menlo Park will host a Photos with Santa community event at Arrillaga Family Recreation Center on Saturday, Dec. 16 between 8:30 am and 12:30 pm. Tickets are $5 per person.

Bring your camera and join with friends and family for a morning full of holiday cheer, including a light breakfast, holiday crafts and a photo with Santa. Advance registration is required – visit the event page to register.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2022