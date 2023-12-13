Five Menlo-Atherton students receive Jefferson Awards

The Jefferson Awards were established in 1971 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and others to honor individuals for their exceptional community and public service. Five Menlo-Atherton students received awards this year.

Paulina Cisneros: Leading the Care Bears club, Paulina’s commitment goes beyond borders, organizing trips to the Mexico-US border and actively engaging with nonprofits. Her leadership extends to education and advocacy as well.

Emiko Edmunds: From envisioning a new club for underserved youth to redirecting her passion into the Service-Learning Center (SLC), Emi’s transformative leadership journey has been evident since her freshman year. Now co-president, she’s the driving force behind the SLC’s development, dedicating countless hours to expand marketing, service opportunities, and student accessibility.

Addison McCombs: Addy’s leadership shines through her initiatives to foster unity, community, and motivation. From mentoring younger students to organizing events, she’s dedicated to making M-A a spirited place. Described as compassionate, empathetic, and always ready to help, Addy’s humility and kindness set her apart.

Amala Raj: Amala’s impact spans academics, student advocacy, and global citizenship. Her dedication to creating communal spaces, fostering unity through events, and actively participating in community service showcases her selflessness. As the leader of the BuildOn club, she’s committed to breaking the cycle of poverty and illiteracy globally.

Abigail Rojas: A Computer Academy member for three years, Abigail’s commitment to gaining knowledge extends to internships with Meta, Google, and BreakLine. Leading the Care Bears club, she goes beyond borders, organizing impactful service events, raising awareness about marginalized communities, and serving as a beacon of motivation for her peers.

Pictured left to right are: Emiko Edmunds, Addison McClombs, Amala Raj, Lydia Petrovic from Jefferson Awards, State Senator Josh Becker, Paulina Cisneros, Abigail Rojas