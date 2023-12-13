Mitchell Johnson paintings on view at Flea Street in Menlo Park

An exhibition of paintings by Menlo Park-based artist Mitchell Johnson is on view at Flea Street through February 29, 2024. Selected Work, 1988–2023 features early landscapes and figures from France, Italy, New Mexico, and more recent cityscapes of Paris, San Francisco, and New York.

Many of the paintings at Flea Street will travel to the Villa Les Camélias Museum in Cap d’Ail, France, for an exhibition from May 17 through September 29, 2024. The show, Apres Meyreuil (35 Ans de Peinture), will feature 40 paintings and explore the experimentation and color in Johnson’s diverse body of work.

For the past few years, Mitchell has exhibited at Flea Street annually. The restaurant is open Tuesday – Saturday from 5:00pm to close.

Mitchell Johnson, “Brooklyn Bridge (Martha)” (2023), oil on canvas, 24 x 36 inches