Music with Afroholix on December 16 at Belle Haven Library

Afroholix promises a blend of funk, soul, and jazz improv at the Belle Haven Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Saturday, December 16, from 1:00 to 1:45 pm

Afroholix combines many different genres of Black music to make something beautiful, funky and fresh. Every show is a unique event, with the band dropping soul, funk, hip-hop and jazz.

Born and raised from Oakland’s rich musical legacy, Afroholix began its journey in early 2015. Influenced by Miles, Jimi, Sade, classic hip-hop and golden era jazz, the musicians of Afroholix say, “we do our thing and make it funky!”

Afroholix lineup for Dec. 16:

Scott Jensen – Trumpet

Tommy O’Mahony – Bass

Ronnie Smith – Drums

Graal Swartz – Guitar

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.