2023 Veteran’s Holiday Drive is underway spearheaded by Kathleen Daly

Kathleen Daly is continuing the Veterans Holiday Drive she started at Cafe Zoë with assistance from daughter Zoë, the Neighborhood Pizza Guy, Habibi’s, Get Human and the Peninsula Veterans Lions Club.

She emails: “Most of those who navigate through Building 520 are experiencing some severe emotionally challenging hard times and then some have a housing challenge to navigate as well. This is a drive that keeps on giving to those in need since we try and fill the closet that gives them fresh, brand new clothing.

“The special gifts we are able to secure through your donations make a world of difference for a Veteran who either won’t be going home or is without a home. We plan to shop right up until we deliver everything on December 21. If you are free to join us this year, we could use some volunteers.”

One hundred percent of the donations go directly to this effort. Donate online. Checks can be made payable to Get Human Inc. and dropped off at Cafe Zoë. Donation receipts will be sent to all donors.