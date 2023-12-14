Cecilia Taylor selected as Menlo Park’s mayor

Reprising the role she served in 2020, Cecilia Taylor assumed the role of mayor at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 12. Drew Combs is the new Vice Mayor as he was in 2020.

The mayor of Menlo Park is largely ceremonial as the City Manager runs city business.

Mayor Taylor said it was her duty “to ensure certain topics come to policymakers in an adequate time, especially topics that are concerns of not just council members but also members of the public and staff. Mayors also help to maintain a safe space for all residents in our city to share their concerns, suggestions and joys with the City Council and the public at each meeting.”

Taylor represents District 1, which includes the Belle Haven neighborhood. Combs represents District 2, which covers the Willows, Flood Triangle and Suburban Park neighborhoods.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018