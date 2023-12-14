Kepler’s Kids’ Holiday-Palooza set for December 16

The Kepler’s Kids’ Holiday-Palooza will begin with Kepler’s own Kristin Hall leading a special holiday storytime featuring our favorite 2023 Christmas book, A Creature Was Stirring. And this is not your average storytime: our 30-minute program, aimed at children in Pre-K and Kindergarten, will also include live music and a Christmas Sing-Along!

Storytime entry ($22) requires purchase of one copy of A Creature Was Stirring per child attending. Families with multiple children will have the option to donate extra purchased book copies to children in need if they so choose. Get tickets.

Children will have a chance to make buttons, decorate bags, and other Christmas crafts while waiting for Santa to arrive.

Only want to visit Santa for a book signing? No problem; that’s an option, too! He’ll sign your favorite Christmas book for free.

Holiday Storytime is limited to 30 children, so grab your seat while you can!

Here’s the timing for event on Saturday, December 16:

Holiday Storytime with Songs: 10:30–11:00 am

Crafts and Browsing (while you wait for Santa!): 11am–onward

Santa Signing: 11:30 am–2:30 pm

