Little Red Riding Hood performed by Puppet Art Theater on December 17

by Contributed Content on December 14, 2023

Into the woods to Grandmother’s house—with a pepperoni pizza?

On Sunday, December 17, from 11:00 to 11:45 am, come to the Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Ivy Dr.) for a wacky version of the classic fairy tale, performed Puppet Art Theater.

Little Red and her dog Fifi are taking pepperoni pizza to Grandma’s when they run into the wolf. Wolf loves pizza, and plots to get Red’s.

Enjoy a fun, interactive and fast-paced show that will have the whole family laughing, as Little Red, Fifi and Grandma try to keep the wolf from eating them and their pizza.

