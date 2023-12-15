Holiday concert in downtown Menlo Park on December 17

Come enjoy a festive French-style afternoon with holiday music and more from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday, Dec.17, taking place in the 600 block of Santa Cruz Avenue next to Bistro Vida.

The event will feature holiday music from the Hillview Middle school music program. Eggnog and hot chocolate and crepes will be available. The concert is a benefit for Hillview Middle School music program as well as Menlo Park firefighters.

Photo is of the Hillview concert orchestra taken at San Francisco City Hall