Teen cosplay at the Menlo Park Library on December 17

by Contributed Content on December 15, 2023

For students in grades 6-12: Get tips on how to get started in cospla — or how to up your game — at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Sunday, December 17, from 1:00 to 2:15pm.

Cosplay isn’t just for fan conventions — cosplay is for fun! Whether you’re emulating your favorite character, or creating a new character all your own, our pros from Cosplay with Pride will give you some tips you’ll love.

Learn about easy crafting and inexpensive approaches (even no-sew methods) for creating looks from scratch or repurposing your Halloween costume. You’ll get to see and feel some cool materials that will make you feel super-heroic!

Get your questions answered, have fun, and show off your look.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search