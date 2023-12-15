Teen cosplay at the Menlo Park Library on December 17

For students in grades 6-12: Get tips on how to get started in cospla — or how to up your game — at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Sunday, December 17, from 1:00 to 2:15pm.

Cosplay isn’t just for fan conventions — cosplay is for fun! Whether you’re emulating your favorite character, or creating a new character all your own, our pros from Cosplay with Pride will give you some tips you’ll love.

Learn about easy crafting and inexpensive approaches (even no-sew methods) for creating looks from scratch or repurposing your Halloween costume. You’ll get to see and feel some cool materials that will make you feel super-heroic!

Get your questions answered, have fun, and show off your look.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.