Tree planting season begins in Menlo Park

From late fall through spring, the trees division plants trees in neighborhoods and parks around the City of Menlo Park. For newly planted trees without an irrigation system in place, the City will help water and maintain the trees to ensure they establish successfully and are an asset to the community.

As the trees grow, they provide a multitude of different benefits such as reduction of storm water runoff, carbon sequestration, cooling shade, air filtration, oxygen generation, increase in property values and habitat for wildlife.

Partnering with a local Girl Scout troop in November, the City planted one of the first trees of the new planting season, a Persian ironwood in vibrant fall color. The tree (affectionately nicknamed “Kevin” by the troop) was planted outside La Entrada Middle School.

The City plants approximately 180 trees each year and maintains a population of about 19,000 trees growing in parks and in its right-of-way.

For more information about the City’s commitment to maintaining its urban tree canopy, please visit the City’s Trees page. To request a city tree in your neighborhood, please submit a request through ACT Menlo Park. The City will inspect the site to evaluate tree planting potential and plant a species that is appropriate for the specific site conditions.