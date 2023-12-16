Kate Benson named new Head of School at Trinity School in Menlo Park

Trinity School recently announced the appointment of Kate Benson as the new Head of School, set to begin her tenure in the 2024-2025 school year. Benson, who visited the school in October, engaged actively with students and held meetings with parents, faculty, and staff.

Benson’s leadership follows the retirement of Matt Allio, who has served as Head of School for six years. He concludes his tenure at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Joel Conkling, co-chair of the Head of School Search Committee, said: “The search process was comprehensive, and the candidate pool was remarkably talented. Kate Benson joins us with a robust and forward-thinking vision for the academic program and outstanding leadership skills. We look forward to her joining our community, and we welcome passion for building on Trinity’s track record of academic excellence in a setting where every child is known and loved.”