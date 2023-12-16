New mural by artist Flo deBretagne is in place at Laurel library

Emails artist Flo deBretagne who we first encountered at Oak Knoll School about her latest mural in place in Laurel’s lower campus library:

“I loved that they chose the Seeds design it is so appropriate for a school.

“You plant seeds today, and you don’t know what they’re going to be, you just have to believe that they’re going to grow and blossom.

“The “Seeds” series is my signature work, which is a metaphor for fruitfulness of life. These big bold seeds will blossom and become beautiful flowers or fruits. They are seeds of hope, seeds of light, seeds of tomorrow.”

This is Flo’s third mural at lower Laurel.