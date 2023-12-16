Two Menlo Park Fire events this weekend on December 16 & 17

On Saturday, December 16, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, there will be a museum open house being held in conjunction with the Firefighters Holiday Toy and Food Drive at Station 6 (700 Oak Grove Avenue). Bring a toy or canned food good, meet Santa and get pictures in the historic carriage house.

On Sunday, December 17, there will be a ribbon cutting, dedication and grand opening of Fire Station 4 (3322 Alameda de las Pulgas – rendering shown below) from 10:00 am to Noon. The ribbon cutting will take place at 10:15 am.

Retired Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman (middle) is pictured with other retired fire fighters at station 6 today — they are left to right, Tom Carter, Curt Berger, Jerry Peters and John Rohrer; young Brendan is talking to Santa at the event.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023