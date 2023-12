Lots of drizzle and one good downpour today in Menlo Park

The forecast rain did appear in Menlo Park today but it ended up not amounting to much. InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge recored 0.12″ as of 2:30 pm. Soon after the sun broke through.

That brings the season-to-date to 1.21″ far less than last season’s 9.19″ (as of December 12.)

InMenlo file photo by Robb Most (c) 2021