Senator Josh Becker to host State of the 13th Senate District event on December 18

On Monday December 18, State Senator Josh Becker (D- Menlo Park) will host the State of the 13th Senate District via Zoom.

This event will be an opportunity for residents of the 13th Senate District to hear directly from the Senator on issues that impact the district, such as education, infrastructure improvements, climate change, and housing affordability, and participate in a conversation about how to continue the progress being made.

The events begins at 5:30 pm and concludes at 6:30 pm. To join the State of the District Address, please click here to attend.

The 13th Senate District covers portions of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties and includes the cities of Atherton, Belmont, Brisbane, Burlingame, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Menlo Park, Millbrae, Mountain View, Pacifica, Palo Alto, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Mateo, South San Francisco, and Woodside.