Spotted: Ribbon cutting at Menlo Park Fire Station 4

Menlo Park Fire Protection District board members Virginia Chang Kiraly, Church Bernstein and Rob Solana along with current Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen and former Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman were on hand this morning to perform a ribbon cutting at Fire Station 4, officially opening the newly-build station.

Fire Station 4 was built at the same location — 3322 Alameda De Las Pulgas — as the former station which was built in 1949.

The new station features a modern two-story, three-bay drive through structure with 10 bedrooms, space for up to four response units (including a Tillered Ladder Truck), a backup emergency power generator, and a new revolutionary Drone Aerial Port.

Fire Station 4 serves one of the largest and most unique areas in the Fire District. 37% of its response area is located in the Town of Atherton (upper Atherton), 44% is in the City of Menlo Park (Sharon Heights), 18% is in the unincorporated county areas including west Menlo Park, the Sequoia Tract, Stanford Weekend Acres and one square mile of Stanford land that includes the SLAC National Accelerator and Laboratory, which is on contract for Fire and Emergency Services.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023