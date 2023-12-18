Mystery Readers Group: Favorites of 2023 is topic on December 20

Identify your suspects for best mysteries of 2023!

The Mystery Readers Group is an unusual book group: we don’t all read the same book! Take this month’s theme, and make of it what you will. Which among the mysteries published in 2023 have you read, and which do you recommend to your fellow mystery lovers? Share with others on Wednesday, December 20, from 3:00 to 4:15 pm. Register via Zoom.

A few leads:

The Maid, by Nita Prose: A charmingly eccentric hotel maid discovers a guest murdered in his bed—and before she knows it, the police have targeted her as their lead suspect.

The Golden Spoon, by Jessa Maxwell: It’s a not-so-great bakeoff in Vermont, as cooking show contestants are falling like soufflés — and everyone is a suspect.

Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun, by Elle Cosimano: “Dating. Diapers. And dodging bullets. Who said single moms can’t have fun?”

Fateful Words, by Paige Shelton: Bookseller Delaney Nichols is leading a literary tour around Edinburgh, when an inn manager falls off the roof (or were they pushed?), and a tour member disappears.

…and that’s just for starters. Join us to hear great book recommendations from fellow readers, and to share your own favorites.

Menlo Park’s Mystery Readers Group meets online on the third Wednesday of each month.