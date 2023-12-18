Overnight parking enforcement suspended during the holidays

by Contributed Content on December 18, 2023

The City of Menlo Park will suspend residential overnight parking enforcement during the holiday season. As a courtesy, the overnight parking ordinance will not be enforced beginning Monday morning, Dec. 18, through Tuesday morning, Jan. 2, 2024.

Overnight parking enforcement will resume at 2:00 am., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. At that time, enforcement of the overnight parking ordinance will resume by police parking officers. Overnight parking permits can be purchased in person or online.

All parked vehicles without a parking permit will receive a courtesy warning. The purpose of the courtesy notice is to inform those who are unaware of the overnight parking ordinance.

