Rain overnight turns to rain throughout the day in Menlo Park

As forecast, the rain came after midnight and continued throughout the night and into the morning. There was a pause of a couple hours late morning, when we spotted this pretty, barren oak tree.

As of 3:30 pm, InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge recorded 0.80″, bringing the season-to-date to 2.01″. It’s continuing to pour so those numbers will increase.

More rain is forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023