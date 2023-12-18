Rain overnight turns to rain throughout the day in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on December 18, 2023

As forecast, the rain came after midnight and continued throughout the night and into the morning. There was a pause of a couple hours late morning, when we spotted this pretty, barren oak tree.

As of 3:30 pm, InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge recorded 0.80″, bringing the season-to-date to 2.01″. It’s continuing to pour so those numbers will increase.

More rain is forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search