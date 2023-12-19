City of Menlo Park offices closed from December 25 to January 2, 2024

Menlo Park city offices will be closed in observance of Christmas Day, and between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Closures will be from Monday, Dec. 25 through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. City offices will re-open Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Please note that Menlo Park Shuttles will be out of service Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Library hours will only be impacted Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2024.

Police department and emergency services will not be affected by the holiday closure.