Favorite books for grade and middle school readers

Spotted this good list of books for young readers in the Oak Knoll school newsletter and thought it would be of interest to other local families:

“In a community with three independent bookstores and public library access, it is a privilege to be in a community that values literacy and access to books. Jacqui Cebrian (pictured), our Oak Knoll Reading Specialist, has put together a wonderful list of her favorite books from this past year for our Otters to enjoy. From picture books to easy readers, beginning chapter books, middle grade chapter books and graphic novels, there is sure to be something for everyone!

“Ms. Cebrian wants to remind everyone to never underestimate the caregiver superpower of reading aloud. Any of the books on this list can be enjoyed by grownups down to our littlest readers. The stories shared together can lead to many amazing conversations and connections – something we can never have enough of. So this winter break, curl up, get cozy, and get reading!”

File photo of Jacqui by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020