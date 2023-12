The rain continues in Menlo Park — updated numbers

Locals might want to make today an errands day with rain not to start again until this evening.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent updated his numbers from yesterday — just under an inch at 0.97″.

From midnight to 3:30 pm this afternoon, his digital gauge registered another 0.31″. That brings the season-to-date to 2.49″.

Heavy rain is forecast for tomorrow.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2017