Holiday schedule for Atherton Town Center and Library
Town Center services including Building and Planning counter, post office, and library will be closed as follows:
-
The Atherton Library will be closed on December 24, December 25, December 31, and January 1.
-
City Hall, including Planning & Building counter and post office, will be closed from December 25 to January 1. Building inspections are limited to critical path inspections that will be scheduled for December 27. Regular Town services will resume on January 2, 2024.
Our emergency services from Police and Menlo Fire will not be impacted by this closure. Please do call non-emergency line at (650) 688-6500 or 9-1-1 depending on your need.
Photo by Bruce Damonte
