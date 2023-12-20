How to prepare for winter weather in Menlo Park

Based on forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center, Menlo Park can expect heavier winter weather conditions this season, such as occurred overnight. Safety is the City’s top priority, with ways to best prepare for potential incoming storms and emergencies.

Here are links to the Menlo Park’s communication resources and weather forecast resources. Residents can pick up sand and empty bags to prepare for wet weather. Sandbags can be used to redirect and divert water away from your home or business.

Menlo Park has three sandbag stations at the following locations:

Burgess Park parking lot at Alma Street and Burgess Drive

Fire Station 77 at 1467 Chilco St.

Temporary pop-up at Pope St. Island: 222 Laurel Ave.

Visit the sandbags web page for instructions on how to fill them. Please remember to bring a shovel.

If there is an imminent flood threat, you can take these emergency measures:

Place sandbags or plastic sheeting in front of doorways and other low entry points

Elevate furniture above flood protection levels

Move valuables to a higher level

Create floodway openings in non-habitable areas such as garage doors

Seal off sewer lines to the dwelling to prevent backflow of sewer waters

Visit the storms and flooding web page for more information.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2012