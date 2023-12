Pouring rain overnight leads to wet morning in Menlo Park

No more whimpering drizzle. The pounding rain overnight continued well into the morning with some patches of blue emerging around noon. More clouds crept back in the afternoon but they yielded no more rain past 12:30 pm.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge recorded 1.13″, bringing the season-to-date to 3.65″.

Forecast is for dry condition until a week from today.

InMenlo file photo by Robb Most (c) 2021