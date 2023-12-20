Two Kepler’s staff receive bonuses from author James Paterson

by Linda Hubbard on December 20, 2023

Two of Kepler’s staff are among 600 employees at independent book stories receiving $500 from author James Paterson this holiday season.

Go the Kepler’s staff picks to see award winners Brittany and Michael’s favorite books.

“I’ve said this before, but I can’t say it enough — booksellers save lives,” Patterson said.  “What they do is crucial, especially right now. I’m happy to be able to acknowledge them and their hard work this holiday season.”

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search