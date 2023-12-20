Two Kepler’s staff receive bonuses from author James Paterson

Two of Kepler’s staff are among 600 employees at independent book stories receiving $500 from author James Paterson this holiday season.

Go the Kepler’s staff picks to see award winners Brittany and Michael’s favorite books.

“I’ve said this before, but I can’t say it enough — booksellers save lives,” Patterson said. “What they do is crucial, especially right now. I’m happy to be able to acknowledge them and their hard work this holiday season.”