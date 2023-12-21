Portola Valley Town Center closed for the holidays beginning December 25

The Portola Valley Town Hall will be closed Monday, December 25 through Monday, January 1. Staff will return to work on Tuesday January 2, 2024 but the Town Hall lobby will remain closed until January 3, 2024.

For emergencies, please call 911.

Please note, per the Town’s Noise Ordinance, no construction/landscaping activities allowed on

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2023

New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2024

For non-emergencies here is a list of helpful phone numbers. If you need to report any issues that you would like Town Staff to look at you can report it on PV Connect.