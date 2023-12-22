Senator Josh Becker launches “There Oughta Be a Law” contest

If you’ve ever said to yourself, “There oughta be a law,” well, now is your chance to put an idea out there and get a law enacted that will change how things are done in California. The rules for the contest are:

Submissions are limited to people who live in Senate District 13. If you are not sure you live in Senator Becker’s district, you can look up your state senator at https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov/.

All entries must be submitted using this online form by Monday January 8th, 5pm PST .

. Please fill out the form as clearly and completely as possible. Well-researched ideas that come with plenty of information about the problem, the proposed solution, and why current law is insufficient are highly encouraged.

Due to the expected volume of submissions, participants are encouraged not to call the Senator’s office to follow up on their proposal. Senator Becker’s staff will be in touch with participants during the contest.

You may enter multiple ideas, but submit only one (1) idea per form submission. Senator Josh Becker will select the winning entry, which will be introduced as a Senate bill by March 2024. Questions? Reach out to us at Senator.Becker@senate.ca.gov. Thank you in advance for your participation.

