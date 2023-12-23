Spotted: Bouquet of seasonal color on Bay Laurel
On a morning walk, we spotted this vibrant color on a bush (right description — any one now what it is?) on Bay Laurel in Menlo Park.
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023
clear sky
broken clouds
broken clouds
overcast clouds
On a morning walk, we spotted this vibrant color on a bush (right description — any one now what it is?) on Bay Laurel in Menlo Park.
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Linda Umbach December 23, 2023 at 9:55 pm
Pink Champagne Smoke Tree