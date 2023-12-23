Spotted: Bouquet of seasonal color on Bay Laurel

by Linda Hubbard on December 23, 2023

red bushOn a morning walk, we spotted this vibrant color on a bush (right description — any one now what it is?) on Bay Laurel in Menlo Park.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Linda Umbach December 23, 2023 at 9:55 pm

Pink Champagne Smoke Tree

