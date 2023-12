Spotted: This year’s Christmas Studio Cake features “gingerbread” village

As we post each year, we’re lucky enough to enjoy a Christmas dinner that always ends with a marvelous cake from Studio Cake in Menlo Park.

This year is was a “gingerbread” village of sorts with three cakes in peppermint, red velvet and chocolate flavors. Not only are they works of art, they always taste yummy.

You can view past Studio Cakes here — all marvelous!