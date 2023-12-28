Rainy Wednesday leads to mostly dry Thursday in Menlo Park

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent is adjusting this season’s rainfall as his fancy digital gauge records about 30% more than his — and a neighbor’s — manual gauge.

There was 0.19″ on Wednesday and an additional 0.01″ as of 9:00 am this morning. That brings the season-t0-date total to 3.47″. There was almost 12″ last year at this time.

Our trusty rain photographer Robin Tobias reports that her dog Mathilda “doesn’t love the rain, but she does love getting toweled down when we get home!”

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023