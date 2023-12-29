What captured readers’ attention on InMenlo in 2023

These are the posts that went live in 2023 that garnered the most attention from readers. That said, some posts seem to be perennials. Remembering downtown back in the day — which was posted in 2012! — and the saga of the Alpine Inn aka Zott’s got continued attention.

Yes, it’s the year of Barbie so not surprising the Barbie Scream House (pictured top) captured readers’ interest.

Change was afoot in 2023. Pamela Wimberly’s retirement after 55 years at Menlo-Atherton High School made news as did the sale of Cafe Zoë to the Neighborhood Pizza Guy.

News of the very tragic kind occurred in October when Menlo Park native Eliza Lynore Banchoff Grover was killed by a drunk driver while walking home on a sidewalk.

Sports remains of interest. Where Sacred Heart graduates will play collegiately and M-A track members running the fastest 4X1600 in the country (pictured above) captured readers’ interest.

M-A was also in the news with a police incident that took place near the school.

Proving popular with readers is M-A senior Dylan Lanier’s weekly “From a Teen’s Perspective” column. The one he wrote about the funeral of Lucy Louise Lunt captured particular attention.

A number of the new eateries at the Springline development caught readers’ interest: Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel’s Canteen (pictured above) and the opening of Proper Food.

People wanted to know about the flooding that occurred with the end of the year rainfall on December 31.

We admit we got a chuckle from people wanting to read about the late night partying that happened at Bistro Vida following a Duran Duran benefit conference at The Guild. For one night, a not-so-quiet downtown!

That’s a wrap. Here’s to health and happiness in 2024.