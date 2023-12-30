Another rainy end of the year for Menlo Park

While it doesn’t rival the end of the year rainfall in 2022 — every day the last week of the year — it’s been a rainy couple of days in Menlo Park.

Yesterday saw almost an inch — 0.90″ — according in InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent.

This morning saw another 0.33″ in a big downpour that we got caught in. The sun was out when we left the house and the rain started about 15 minutes later.

The season-t0-date is now 4.70″ well being last year’s 12.01″ on December 30.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023