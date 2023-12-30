Another rainy end of the year for Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on December 30, 2023

While it doesn’t rival the end of the year rainfall in 2022 — every day the last week of the year — it’s been a rainy couple of days in Menlo Park.

Yesterday saw almost an inch — 0.90″ — according in InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent.

This morning saw another 0.33″ in a big downpour that we got caught in. The sun was out when we left the house and the rain started about 15 minutes later.

The season-t0-date is now 4.70″ well being last year’s 12.01″ on December 30.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search