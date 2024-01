Spotted: First of the season camellia bloom

Emails Dr. Jo English: “I know you enjoy flower photos, so here’s a photo of the first camellia bloom of the season at my office garden, [taken Saturday] after the rain.”

And speaking of rain, another 100th of an inch fell after our rain posting yesterday, bringing the day’s rainfall to 0.34″ and the season-to-date to 4.71″.

More showers are forecast over the next week.

Photo by Dr. Jo English (c) 2023