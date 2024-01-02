A visit with Nikola Tesla is planned for January 6

On Saturday, January 6, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) to see Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson brings Nikola Tesla to life.

When you think of electricity, you think of Edison. When you think of radio, you think of Marconi. But what of Nikola Tesla, the man who ushered in the electrical age?

Duffy Hudson brings us face to face with scientist, inventor, visionary—and “lightning master”—Tesla in a Chautauqua-style program! The performance ends with the opportunity for the audience to talk to Nikola Tesla, and then to Duffy Hudson.

Duffy tours the county with his one-man shows of Edgar Allan Poe, Albert Einstein, George Burns, Dr. Seuss, Audie Murphy and A Christmas Carol. For his productions,

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.