Curbside holiday tree collection and guidelines for Recology & Green Waste customers

Menlo Park Recology customers may place their holiday trees next to their green compost cart from Jan. 2–31, on their regular collection day. Please remember to keep trees out of bike lanes and out of the storm gutter.

Trees should be clean of all decorations, such as lights, tinsel, tree stands and nails.

Tree stand must be removed.

Trees may be up to 8 feet in length

Larger trees (beyond 8 feet) should be cut into pieces and placed next to or inside the green compost cart

Flocked trees will not be accepted.

After Jan. 31, please cut the tree to fit inside your compost cart (lid must be closed) or contact Recology at 650-595-3900 for a special pickup.

Apartment managers or owners must call 650-595-3900 to arrange for holiday tree collection for their tenants.

For Town of Atherton, Portola Valley and Woodside Green Waste customers, the rules are very similar with a couple of exceptions. Trees 6 feet or over must be cut in two; trees should not be bagged. Tree collection ends on January 24, 2024.